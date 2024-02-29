Cyndi Lauper Signs A Catalog Deal With Pophouse

(CelebrityAccess) — Swedish entertainment company, best known as ABBA’s partner in the ABBA Voyage virtual concert residency, announced that it has acquired a majority stake in music legend Cyndi Lauper’s master recording revenue and publishing.

Through a joint venture with Lauper, Pophouse will develop creative activations based around Lauper’s repertoire, including iconic hits such as “Girls Just Want to Have Fun,” “Time After Time,” and “True Colors”.

“Since we first met, Pophouse has impressed me with their commitment to maintaining and developing my professional life’s work and ensuring its legacy. Their creativity and vision, combined with my continued involvement via our unique joint venture is what is most exciting to me. I can’t wait to participate in this new stage in my musical evolution and I could not be more pleased to know my music will now be in Pophouse’ssafe hands as they build upon my legacy in the years to come.”

“Cyndi Lauper is an icon, with a career that has inspired generation after generation of music lovers. That she has entrusted us to protect and continue to grow her legacy is a privilege we are proud to accept. We set ourselves apart through our emphasis on artist and brand development, so that we can nurture the value of our investment, and we are pleased Cyndi endorses our vision for her remarkable catalogue of work,” noted Pophouse CEO Per Sundin.

The deal is not the first catalog deal for Pophouse, who previously made investments into the catalogs of Swedish artists such as Swedish House Mafia and the late DJ/producer Avicii.

The deal does not include Lauper’s Broadway music, Pophouse said. The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.