Kelsea Ballerini Announced As The Host Of The 2024 CMT Music Awards

AUSTIN, TX (CelebrityAccess) — Singer and recording artist Kelsea Ballerini will return as host of the CMT Music Awards when they air live on April 7th.

2024 will be Ballerini’s 4th consecutive year as the host, but her first time as a solo host for the award shows. In previous years, her co-hosts included including fellow country performers such as Kane Brown and Anthony Mackie.

Along with her hosting duties, Ballerini is also lined up to perform at the awards show this year.

The CMT Awards will take place at the Moody Center in Austin, Texas and will air live on CBS and streamed both live and on-demand via the Paramount+ platform.

“I couldn’t be more excited to be back for my fourth year with my CMT family to host this year’s CMT Music Awards in Austin, Texas,” she said. “Hosting an awards show that celebrates the music that the fans love most has been an honor, and I know this year will be another unforgettable night.”

Margaret Comeaux (CMT), John Hamlin (Switched On Entertainment), Leslie Fram (CMT) and Jason Owen (Sandbox Entertainment) are executive producers; Jackie Barba and Heather D. Graffagnino are executives in charge of production; Taryn Hurd is talent producer.