Blackberry Smoke’s Britt Turner Dead At 57

(CelebrityAccess) — Brit Turner, the drummer for the Southern Rock band Blackberry Smoke died after a battle with brain cancer. He was 57.

Turner’s passing was announced by the band on social media: “It is with the deepest sorrow that we inform everyone that our brother Brit Turner has moved on from this life. Brit battled glioblastoma since his diagnosis & fought every day. We ask for prayers for his family & band brothers. Thanks to everyone who supported through this fight.”

Turner revealed that he had been diagnosed with glioblastoma, a form of brain cancer, in 2022. He underwent surgery to treat the disease and continued to perform with Blackberry Smoke until late 2023.

Turner and his brother, bass player Richard Turner, formed Blackberry Smoke in 2001 with Charlie Sarr and Paul Jackson.

Following news of Turner’s passing, Blackberry Smoke postponed multiple shows, including performances in Denver, Beaver Creek, & Kansas City. The band promised to reschedule the dates as soon as possible.