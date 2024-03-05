OVG Names Lanell Rumion As Director Of Programming At The Frost Bank Center and Freeman Coliseum

On Tuesday, Oak View Group announced that Lanell Rumion has been appointed as Director of Programming at San Antonio’s Frost Bank Center and Freeman Coliseum.

Rumion will be based at the Frost Bank Center and will lead OVG’s booking operations at both venues while supporting the venues’ Senior Director of Programming on planning, coordinating, and scheduling all non-rodeo ticketed events at both properties.

“With Lanell’s leadership and OVG’s expertise, Frost Bank Center is prepared to attract an even wider array of diverse and exciting events, further solidifying San Antonio as a premier destination for live entertainment experiences,” said Mindy Corr VP and General Manager at SS&E.

“As we continue to work closely with SS&E in identifying and securing new and exciting live event opportunities for San Antonio, we will rely heavily on Lanell to be our local voice to the industry and help us create more live entertainment offerings for the region,” said Peter Luukko, Co-Chairman, OVG360.

Rumion joins OVG after a 15-year stint at CAA, where she negotiated touring deals for artists such as Enrique Iglesias, Ricky Martin, Tom Jones, and Kraftwerk.

A native of Hawaii, Rumion graduated from The University of Texas with a degree in Psychology.