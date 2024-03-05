Randy Houser & Justin Moore Announce ‘Country Round Here Tonight Tour’ For 2024

NASHVILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess)– Country artists Randy House and Justin Moore are teaming up for the co-headlining ‘Country Round Here Tonight Tour,’ with twelve shows set for North America this year.

Produced by Live Nation, the tour kicks off on September 5th when the duo performs at Skyla Credit Union Amphitheater and wraps at Hollywood Casino & Resort on October 12th.

The tour also includes shows at The Met in Philly, The Stone Pony in Asbury Park, and the Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory in Irving, Texas.

Moore is currently on tour supporting Cody Johnson’s The Leather Tour and Houser is lined up for a run of festival and headlining shows across North America this summer.

Tickets for the ‘Country Round Here’ tour are on sale this Friday (3.8) at 10 AM local time.

‘Country Round Here Tonight’ Tour Dates:

Thurs., Sept. 5 | Skyla Credit Union Amp | Charlotte, NC

Fri., Sept. 6 | Red Hat Amphitheater | Raleigh, NC

Sat., Sept. 7 | Atrium Health Amphitheater | Macon, GA

Thurs., Sept. 26 | Toyota Oakdale Theatre | Wallingford, CT

Fri., Sept. 27 | The Stone Pony | Asbury Park, NJ

Sat., Sept. 28 | The Met Presented by Highmark | Philadelphia, PA

Thurs., Oct. 3 | Walmart AMP | Rogers, AR

Sat., Oct. 5 | 713 Music Hall | Houston, TX

Sun., Oct. 6 | The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory | Irving, TX

Thurs., Oct. 10 | Toledo Zoo Amphitheater | Toledo, OH

Sat., Oct. 12 | Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre | St. Louis, MO