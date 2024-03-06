TuneCore Adds Release Tracker With Real-Time Updates, Marketing Assets

(Hypebot) — Most of the 100,000 or so tracks uploaded to Spotify and other streamers daily come via a handful of DIY distributors, including TuneCore, CD Baby, and DistroKid, which provide the same access to global digital music distribution.

In an effort to compete on something other than price, each offers services and partnerships aimed at attracting and servicing artists. Some are more useful than others, and Believe owned TuneCore’s new Release Tracker falls into the Very Useful category.

The TuneCore Release Tracker allows artists to track the status of their releases from submission to when they go live on stores and streaming platforms. It is also a content generator, providing artists with visual assets that can be shared directly on social media.

The Tracker provides updates as the release is submitted, processed, approved, sent to stores, and then goes live, as well as if any additional actions are required. After the release is sent, the tracker generates a customized visual featuring the artist’s name, release title, artwork, and release status, to which artists can add an audio snippet and moving background before sharing on socials.

The TuneCore Release Tracker is available now to artists on a paid TuneCore UNLIMITED plan.

“As part of TuneCore’s goal to demystify the music business and provide artists with greater visibility into the distribution process,” said TuneCore CEO Andreea Gleeson, “we have developed a tool that not only gives our artists information about their releases but also supplies them with shareable promotional materials.”

Bruce Houghton is the Founder and Editor of Hypebot, a Senior Advisor at Bandsintown, President of the Skyline Artists Agency, and a Berklee College Of Music professor.