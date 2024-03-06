Lisa Li Named MD, Mar Ma Tapped For Senior A&R Post At Warner Chappell China

BEIJING (CelebirtyAccess) — Warner Chappell Music announced the appointment of Lisa Li to the role of Managing Director of the music publisher’s operations in China.

Based in Beijing, Li will take on oversight of WCM’s regional music publishing in China, including the organization’s strategic direction, reporting to Arica Ng, President, Asia Pacific, WCM.

Li joins Warner Chappell from Warner Bros. Discovery in China where she led business development. She also served as company head for Turner and HBO China at WarnerMedia, along with senior roles at the China offices of Disney Consumer Products, Disney Interactive, and Octagon.

“We are delighted to have Lisa on board. With her extensive experience and deep understanding of the Chinese market, we’re confident that she’ll drive our business forward and lead our brilliant team to new heights. Lisa’s strategic mindset, leadership skills, and passion for the entertainment industry make her the ideal person to capitalize on the tremendous growth opportunities in China,” Ng stated.

“I’m incredibly excited to lead the talented team at Warner Chappell and embark on this new chapter. The music landscape in China is thriving, so this is the perfect time to take on this challenge. Together, we will continue to build upon our success, nurture emerging talent, and forge strategic partnerships that will shape the future of music in our market. I am committed to championing the voices of our songwriters and artists, and I look forward to creating exceptional opportunities for them in this dynamic industry,” Li added.

Additionally, WCM China announced the appointment of Mar Ma as A&R Director for the region. In her new role at WCM, Ma will lead the organization’s A&R team in the regional office.

Ma’s resume includes A&R roles at A&R at both Warner Music China and Universal Music Publishing China.