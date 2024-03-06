Agent Philippe Van Leuven Joins UK-Based Upsurge

LONDON (CelebrityAccess) — Independent UK-based booking agency Upsurge announced the hire of Philippe Van Leuven as the company’s first EU-based talent agent.

Van Leuven, who comes to Upsurge after a stint at Belgium’s Bandwerk, joins the agency with a roster that includes Death Lens (US), Ruby Haunt (US), Trauma Ray (US), Wrong Man (BE), Soft Blue Shimmer (US), Chase Petra (US).

“Joining Upsurge is a very logical step to keep developing and growing the acts I’ve been working with the last few years. In an already competitive market, it also feels natural to combine forces. I very much admire Upsurge’s existing roster and their artist-focused approach. I’m super pleased to be able to reinforce the team and bring my own personal touch to the already amazing line-up,” Van Leuven stated.

Upsurge, which launched in 2022, represents a roster that includes Superheaven (US), Fiddlehead (US), Wicca Phase Springs Eternal (US), Speed (AUS) and Split Chain (UK) and is bolstered by the rosters of fellow Upsurge agents Lee Bowyer – Bug Bath (US), Knives (UK), Sick Joy (UK), Pure Hex (US), Present (US), Panik Flower (US) – and Oscar Rainy – Shooting Daggers (UK), Splitknuckle (UK), Stiff Meds (UK), Out Of Love (UK), Plastics (UK), Cruelty (UK). Upsurge also works with notable artists The Movielife, The World Is A Beautiful Place & I Am No Longer Afraid To Die and Free Throw.

“Upsurge was born out of a love for alternative music and putting on shows. There’s so many incredible artists coming through those scenes and the underground, so with Upsurge I wanted to provide a home for these types of artists for touring. The stellar network of independent venues throughout the UK and Europe plays a very key role in what we do and is vital to our artists. I’m stoked to be part of an incredible team of Flick, Oscar, Lee and now Philippe who all share that same passion as I do and do it for the love of it. I didn’t expect things to grow like they have over such a short period of time and I’m truly honored that Upsurge gets to work with so many of our favorite artists. This is all down to the hard work of our growing team,” added agency founder Eddie Griffiths.