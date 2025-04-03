The Bob Lefsetz Podcast: Barry Ritholtz, Chairman And CIO of Ritholtz Wealth Management

Barry Ritholtz is Chairman and CIO of Ritholtz Wealth Management, which has over $5 billion under its umbrella. Ritholtz also hosts the Bloomberg podcast “Masters in Business,” as well as appearing on Bloomberg, CNBC and Fox Business on a regular basis. Barry has a new book, “How Not to Invest: The Ideas, Numbers and Behavior That Destroy Wealth—and How to Avoid Them.” We discuss investing and so much more!

