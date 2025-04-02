Beats + Bytes: Your March Cultural Campaign Digest

The month of March was power-packed with deals, events, campaigns and news. The first quarter is now over, and March really heated up the space.

I write a monthly column for the subscribers of Campaign US called the Cultural Campaign Recap. You can read it here.

This month, looked at some key themes in March beyond the tentpole cultural moments of SXSW, Art Basel Hong Kong, NCAA’s March Madness, Women’s History Month, Miami Music Week, Opening Day in Baseball, St. Patrick’s Day and more.

Here are some key themes that we pulled in our monthly cultural round-up for March:

Breakout stars of the month: Murakami, White Lotus, and Bad Bunny with multiple interesting campaigns and partnerships.

Overview of the key themes that support our round up:

Musician Are Still The Ultimate Influencers: We saw a bunch of big music artists showing up in campaigns in March. These aren’t necessarily commercials but involve tapping into musicians as celebrities and putting them into social, print, digital and short-form video content.

Shoes, Shoes and More Footwear: Shoe collabs have been dominating 2025 so far, and March rolled out a bunch more that were not obvious and were attention grabbing.

The Beverage Category Pops: There is so much room for innovation in the beverage category, and we saw some big culture collabs hit the market in March.

Murakami’s Style Sells Products: The style and artwork rang big in culture this month with multiple collaborations.

Nostalgia Brings Comfort: In a choppy economic and political climate, you can count on nostalgic themes to bring you back to the good old times. That theme played out in March with these campaigns.

We also did a quick video recap for LinkedIn that you can check out here.

