Tate McRae Wins Big At 2025 Juno Awards With Full List Of Winners

VANCOUVER (CelebrityAccess) – The 54th Annual Juno Awards, which celebrated the best in Canadian music, took place Sunday (March 30), with the Juno Awards industry ceremony taking place on Saturday (March 29). Multi-platinum singer Michael Bublé hosted the broadcast.
The night’s biggest winner was Tate McRae, who took home four awards, cementing her status as one of Canada’s top musical talents. She won Single of the Year for her chart-topping hit “greedy”, Album of the Year for THINK LATER, Artist of the Year, and Pop Album of the Year.
Toronto-based rock band The Beaches was named Group of the Year, continuing their streak of success following their critically acclaimed album Blame My Ex.
Rising star Nemahsis was honored with a win for Breakthrough Artist of the Year. The Palestinian-Canadian singer has gained widespread recognition for her deeply personal and emotionally charged music, performing her single “Stick of Gum” during the broadcast.
Bbno$ took home the TikTok JUNO Fan Choice Award, a category voted on by fans.
Canadian rock band Sum 41 was inducted into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame, Anne Murray received the Lifetime Achievement Award, and Boi-1da received the award for International Achievement.
For a full list of winners, see below.
TikTok Juno Fan Choice Award
Bbno$
Dean Brody
Jade Eagleson
Josh Ross
Karan Aujla
Les Cowboys Fringants
Preston Pablo
Shawn Mendes
Tate McRae
The Weeknd
Single of the year
Single Again, Josh Ross
Winning Speech, Karan Aujla
Why Why Why, Shawn Mendes
Exes, Tate McRae
Timeless, the Weeknd and Playboi Carti
Album of the year
Inuktitut, Elisapie
Complicated, Josh Ross
Submergé, Roxane Bruneau
Undisputed, Sukha
Think Later, Tate McRae
Breakthrough artist or group of the year
Alexander Stewart
AP Dhillon
AR Paisley
Chris Grey
Ekkstacy
Nemahsis
Owen Riegling
Sukha
Tony Ann
Zeina
Artist of the year
Josh Ross
Kaytranada
Shawn Mendes
Tate McRae
The Weeknd
Group of the year
Crash Adams
Mother Mother
Spiritbox
Sum 41
The Beaches
Classical album of the year (solo artist)
Signature Philip Glass, Angèle Dubeau
Messiaen, Barbara Hannigan
Freezing, Emily D’Angelo
Butterfly Lightning Shakes the Earth, India Gailey
Williams Violin Concerto No. 1; Bernstein Serenade, James Ehnes
Classical album of the year (small ensemble)
Known To Dreamers: Black Voices in Canadian Art Song, Canadian Art Song Project
Rituæls, collectif9
East is East, Infusion Baroque
Marie Hubert: Fille du Roy, Karina Gauvin
Kevin Lau: Under a Veil of Stars, St. John–Mercer–Park Trio
Classical album of the year (large ensemble)
Ispiciwin, Luminous Voices
Alikeness, Newfoundland Symphony Orchestra Sinfonia, conducted by Mark Fewer featuring Aiyun Huang, Deantha Edmunds and Mark Fewer
Sibelius 2 & 5, Orchestre Métropolitain, conducted by Yannick Nézet-Séguin
Schoenberg: Pelleas und Melisande & Verklärte Nacht, Orchestre symphonique de Montréal, conducted by Rafael Payare
Messiaen: Turangalîla-Symphonie, Toronto Symphony Orchestra, conducted by Gustavo Gimeno featuring Marc-André Hamelin and Nathalie Forget
Jazz album of the year (solo)
Montreal Jazz Series 1 (Échanges Synaptiques), André Leroux
The Head of a Mouse, Audrey Ochoa
Portrait of Right Now, Jocelyn Gould
Slice of Life, Larnell Lewis
The Antrim Coast, Mark Kelso
Jazz album of the year (group)
Time Will Tell, Andy Milne and Unison
Reverence, Carn Davidson 9
Harbour, Christine Jensen Jazz Orchestra
Gravity, Jeremy Ledbetter Trio
Jaya, Raagaverse
Vocal jazz album of the year
Oh Mother, Andrea Superstein
Hello! How Are You?, Caity Gyorgy
Winter Song, Kellylee Evans
Wintersongs, Laila Biali
Magpie, Sarah Jerrom
Instrumental album of the year
Disaster Pony, Disaster Pony
Distant Places, Eric Bearclaw
Ginger Beef, Ginger Beef
Memory palace, Intervals
Confluencias, Lara Wong & Melón Jimenez
Blues album of the year
This Old Life, Big Dave McLean
New Orleans Sessions, Blue Moon Marquee
Yeah!, David Gogo
Samantha King and the Midnight Outfit, Samantha King & the Midnight Outfit
One Guitar Woman, Sue Foley
Traditional roots album of the year
Hemispheres, Inn Echo
Retro Man … More and More (Expanded Edition), Jake Vaadeland
Domino!, La Bottine Souriante
The Road Back Home (Live), Loreena McKennitt
At the End of the Day, Sylvia Tyson
Dan Hill, Glass Tiger, Loreena McKennitt, Ginette Reno to be inducted into Canadian Music Hall of Fame
Contemporary roots album of the year
Anniversary, Abigail Lapell
For Eden, Boy Golden
Things Were Never Good if They’re Not Good Now, Donovan Woods
Pathways, Julian Taylor
Strange Medicine, Kaia Kater
Country album of the year
The Compass Project: West Album, Brett Kissel
Dallas Smith, Dallas Smith
Complicated, Josh Ross
Nobody’s Born With a Broken Heart, MacKenzie Porter
Going Home, Tyler Joe Miller
Adult alternative album of the year
Inuktitut, Elisapie
Revelation, Leif Vollebekk
Healing Power, Terra Lightfoot
We were born here, what’s your excuse?, the Secret Beach
Never Better, Wild Rivers
Alternative album of the year
When a Thought Grows Wings, Luna Li
Verbathim, Nemahsis
Magpie, Peach Pit
What’s the Point, Ruby Waters
Water the Flowers, Pray for a Garden, Valley
Rock album of the year
Pages, Big Wreck
Vices, JJ Wilde
Grief Chapter, Mother Mother
Set Your Pussy Free, Nobro
Heaven :x: Hell, Sum 41
Metal/hard music album of the year
Beyond the Reach of the Sun, Anciients
PowerNerd, Devin Townsend
Fire, Kittie
The Fear of Fear, Spiritbox
Ultrapower, Striker
Adult contemporary album of the year
Roses, Aphrose
Boundless Possibilities, Celeigh Cardinal
Transitions, Kellie Loder
Songs of Love & Death, Maddee Ritter
Lovers’ Gothic, Maïa Davies
Pop album of the year
Bleeding heart, Alexander Stewart
If this is it…, Jamie Fine
Anywhere But Here, Preston Pablo
Shawn, Shawn Mendes
Think Later, Tate McRae
Dance recording of the year
Uh Huh, DijahSB
No Time, Interplanetary Criminal featuring SadBoi
Give in to you, Rezz, Virtual Riot featuring One True God
Call Me When, So Sus
Foul Taste, Wawa
Underground dance single of the year
Bamboo, Ciel
Keepsake, Destrata
Distant Memories, Hernan Cattaneo, Hicky & Kalo
La Vérité, Jesse Mac Cormack, Charlie Houston, Brö
WTP, Suray Sertin
Electronic album of the year
Honey, Caribou
Union, Èbony
Love, Care, Kindness & Hope, Fred Everything
Timeless, Kaytranada
This But More, Priori
Rap single of the year
People, Classified
Double the Fun, Haviah Mighty
Shut Up, Jessie Reyez
BBE, Snotty Nose Rez Kids
Hier encore, Souldia, Lost
Rap album/EP of the year
96 Miles From Bethlehem, Belly
Luke’s View, Classified
The Flower That Knew, DijahSB
See You When I See You, Dom Vallie
Red Future, Snotty Nose Rez Kids
Traditional R&B/soul recording of the year
Limbo, Aqyila
The Worst, Benita
Cyan Blue, Charlotte Day Wilson
Halfway Broken, Luna Elle
Velvet Soul, TheHonestGuy
Contemporary R&B recording of the year
Bloom, Aqyila
Noire, Avenoir
For the Boy in Me, Dylan Sinclair
Loony, Loony
Eastend Confessions, Zeina
Reggae recording of the year
Destiny, Lee “Scratch” Perry & Bob Riddim
Born to Be Free, Exco Levi
Fallback, King Cruff & Runkus
Sky’s the Limit, Skystar
Rise, Tonya P
Children’s album of the year
Shun Beh Nats’ujeh: We Are Healing Through Songs, Kym Gouchie
Penny Penguin, Raffi & Good Lovelies
Riley Rocket: Songs From Season One, Riley Rocket and Megablast
Buon Appetito, Walk off the Earth, Romeo Eats
Maestro Fresh Wes Presents: Young Maestro “Rhyme Travellers,” Young Maestro
Comedy album of the year
Wonder Woman, Courtney Gilmour
Honourable Intentions, Debra DiGiovanni
Popcorn, Ivan Decker
Sad Witch, Jess Salomon
Down With Tech, Nathan Macintosh
Traditional Indigenous artist or group of the year
New Comings, Black Bear Singers
Winston & I, Brianna Lizotte
Travelling Home, Cree Confederation
REZilience, Northern Cree
Ostesihtowin-“Brotherhood,” Young Spirit
Contemporary Indigenous artist or group of the year
Precious Diamonds, Adrian Sutherland
Boundless Possibilities, Celeigh Cardinal
Brown Man, Sebastian Gaskin
Red Future, Snotty Nose Rez Kids
Pretty Red Bird, Tia Wood
Francophone album of the year
Aliocha Schneider, Aliocha Schneider
Demain il fera beau, Fredz
Toutes les rues sont silencieuses, Jay Scøtt
Abracadabra, Klô Pelgag
Pub Royal, Les Cowboys Fringants
Contemporary Christian/gospel album of the year
Elenee., Elenee
My Foundation, Jordan St. Cyr
Restore, Ryan Ofei
Miracle in the Making, Tehillah Worship
Hymns Alive (Live), Toronto Mass Choir
Global music album of the year
Aarambh, Abby V
Kanzafula, Ahmed Moneka
Malak, Didon
Dankoroba, Djely Tapa
Niebla, Ramon Chicharron
South Asian music recording of the year
The Brownprint, AP Dhillon
Coolin, Chani Nattan, Inderpal Moga, Jazzy B
Love Like That, Jonita Gandhi
Tauba Tauba (from Bad Newz), Karan Aujla
Arul, Yanchan Produced, Sandeep Narayan
Album artwork of the year
Erik M. Grice (art director), Vanessa Elizabeth Heins (photographer): Chandler, Wyatt C. Louis
Gabriel Noel Altrows (art director, illustrator): Good Kid 4, Good Kid
Kee Avil, Jacqueline Beaumont (art director), Fatine-Violette Sabiri (photographer): Spine, Kee Avil
Keenan Gregory (art director): Altruistic, Royal Tusk
Kevin Hearn, Lauchlan Reid (art director), Antoine Jean Moonen (designer), Lauchlan Reid (illustrator): Basement Days, the Glacials
Music video of the year
Human, Adrian Villagomez (Apashe & Wasiu)
Nasty, Jonah Haber (Tinashe)
Gravity, Jorden Lee (Sean Leon)
Name of God, Mustafa
Jump Cut, Winston Hacking (Corridor)
Jack Richardson producer of the year
Aaron Paris
Akeel Henry
Evan Blair
Jack Rochon
Shawn Everett
Recording engineer of the year
George Seara: Soft Spot, Dream, Requiem, keshi
Hill Kourkoutis: Ghost, Sebastian Gaskin; Should We, Razzle, Emi Jeen
Mitch McCarthy: Good Luck, Babe!, Chappell Roan; Make You Mine, Madison Beer
Serban Ghenea: Please Please Please, Short n’ Sweet, Sabrina Carpenter; Lose Control, I’ve Tried Everything But Therapy (Part 1), Teddy Swims
Shawn Everett: Don’t Forget Me, Maggie Rogers; Deeper Well, Kacey Musgraves
Classical composition of the year
Angmalukisaa, Deantha Edmunds
The fog in our poise, Gabriel Dharmoo
L’écoute du perdu : III. « Voix jetées », Keiko Devaux
Dark Flower, Linda Catlin Smith
String Quartet No. 4 “Insects and Machines,” Vivian Fung
Songwriter of the year
Abel Tesfaye
AP Dhillon
Jessie Reyez
Mustafa
Nemah Hasan
Songwriter of the year (non-performer)
Evan Blair
Lowell
Nathan Ferraro
Shaun Frank
Tobias Jesso Jr.