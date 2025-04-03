Randy Travis To Be Honored At Grammys On The Hill Awards

WASHINGTON D.C. (CelebrityAccess) — Grammy-winning Country Music Hall of Famer Randy Travis will be honored for his advocacy efforts on behalf of creators during the Grammys on the Hill Awards in Washington, D.C., on April 8.

The event, which kicks off three days of music advocacy in the nation’s capital, will recognize Travis for his work in advocating for fair compensation and protections for artists, particularly in the context of the digital music landscape.

The honor follows Travis’ 2024 testimony before Congress in support of the American Music Fairness Act, a bill that seeks to ensure artists receive compensation when their songs are played on AM/FM radio.

“At this point in my life, I am fully focused on living and giving back,” said Travis. “I’ve been part of the music community my whole life—professionally for 40 years. I am passionate about advocating to keep music an honest pursuit of art and human expression. While I remain excited about new, cutting-edge technologies, we must protect and fairly compensate the creative minds that give us the music—and art—that feeds our souls.”