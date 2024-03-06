Jay Moore Joins Position Music As Vice President, Head of Investments

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Position Music announced the hire of music publishing veteran Jay Moore as Vice President, Head of Investments.

In his new role as Head of Investments, Moore will oversee analysis for both Position’s frontline label operations, as well as publishing signings and catalog acquisitions. Moore brings substantial experience in the sector to his new role, having played part in label and publishing deals worth more than $1 billion to date.

Moore will be based in Position Music’s Los Angeles offices and report directly to President and CEO Tyler Bacon.

He joins Position from Ditto Music, where he served as the organization’s Chief Investment Officer. His other industry roles include Kobalt Music, where he held the post of Senior Director, Investments & Office of CEO.

“Jay is an important addition to the executive team as the amount of acquisitions and frontline deals have become more substantial over the last two years,” says Bacon. “The ability to quickly analyze and price deals is a crucial piece of ultimately closing them. We are immediately seeing the benefit of his work in the current pipeline, along with the work he did on our recent Gesaffelstein acquisition. I’m thankful for our partners at Vesper Company who had worked with Jay in the past and helped bring him into Position Music.”

“I’m excited to be joining Position, one of the few remaining independents of its size and depth in the industry. The evolution and sustained growth of the company, while never wavering from its songwriter and artist-first approach, has been both impressive and inspiring. As the Gesaffelstein catalog acquisition marks the beginning of a meaningful new chapter for Position, I’m honored to be a part of its continued mission and scale the business further to its potential as a leader and creative force in music,” says Moore.