Morgan Wallen Faces Felony Charges In Nashville After Allegedly Throwing A Chair Off Of The Roof Of A Downtown Bar

NASHVILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) — Country singer Morgan Wallen was arrested after he was alleged to have thrown a chair off the sixth floor roof of a newly opened bar in downtown Nashville.

According to the Associated Press, Wallen was booked into jail on Monday and is facing three felony counts of reckless endangerment and one misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct.

The arrest warrant claims that Wallen hurled the chair from the roof of Chief’s bar on Broadway, with the chair landing just three feet from two police officers in the street.

Wallen’s attorney told the Associated Press that his client has been released from custody and will have his first court hearing in the case on May 3rd.

In a statement provided to CelebrityAccess, Wallen’s attorney, Worrick Robinson, of Worrick Robinson Law, acknowledged the arrest, and said his client is fully cooperating with authorities.