Australian Promoter Garry Van Egmond, Dead At 82

SYDNEY, NSW (CelebrityAccess) — Garry Van Egmond, the noted Australian concert promoter behind tours such as Dire Straits 1986 ‘Brothers In Arms’ Tour and Bette Midler’s “The Divine Miss M Tour” in 1978, died on April 6th. He was 82.

His death was announced by concert company TEG: “TEG is deeply saddened to announce the passing of TEG Van Egmond’s Garry Van Egmond. The respected Music Industry stalwart passed peacefully on Saturday morning, 6 April 2024 following complications of recent surgery.”

With a career that spans more than five decades, Van Egmond was responsible for some of the biggest tours in Australian history, including Dire Straits “Brothers In Arms Tour” which saw approximately 1 ticket sold for every 15 Australians, including 250,000 tickets in Sydney alone.

He also oversaw Bette Midler’s “The Divine Miss M Tour” of 1978, which sold out 72 shows, as well as the fastest selling tour in Australian history – AC/DC’s 2010 “Black Ice Tour” which moved more than 520,000 tickets in under three hours.

“Today the entire TEG family expresses our sadness and mourns the loss of Garry Van Egmond,” stated TEG Group CEO Geoff Jones. “Garry was not only a highly valued colleague but a thoroughly decent person, and a resounding talent with the highest integrity. His legacy will stand the test of time.”

“Garry was a true gentleman in the business and was highly regarded and respected by artists, managers, agents, and everyone he worked with. He was a superb mentor to me and I have enjoyed working with him for nearly 30 years. Over that time we have presented some amazing events in Australia, New Zealand and Asia. He was a fantastic Father and friend to me and will be missed dearly by his family, friends, and colleagues,” added TEG Managing Director Christo Van Egmond, Garry’s son.

Garry is survived by his daughter Katie, son Christo and grandchildren Hugo and Saski.