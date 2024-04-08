Little Big Town Announces Their ‘Take Me Home Tour’ With Sugarland And The Castellows

NASHVILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) — Fresh from their performance at the CMT Awards on Sunday night, the country quartet Little Big Town announced the details of their forthcoming ‘Take Me Home’ tour.

Produced by Live Nation and Sandbox Live, the tour kicks off on October 24 in Greenville, SC at Bon Secours Wellness Arena and runs through the end of the year when the tour closes out at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena in December 12th.

For the tour, Little Big Town will be joined by special guest Sugarland with support from The Castellows.

“Last night felt like a real homecoming for us and a full circle moment. When we toured with Sugarland last, we would all be backstage harmonizing different cover songs to try and surprise the audience every night. There’s something about this song that feels so nostalgic of that time. It really is like coming home,” says Little Big Town. “The Take Me Home tour feels like a celebration of being a band for 25 years and we’re so excited to throw this party with our great friends Sugarland. We’ll both be playing all our biggest hits and then some. Can’t wait to see everyone!”

Tour Dates

October 24 – Bon Secours Wellness Arena – Greenville, SC

October 25 – PNC Arena – Raleigh, NC

October 26 – Nationwide Arena – Columbus, OH

October 31 – TD Garden – Boston, MA

November 1 – PPG Paints Arena – Pittsburgh, PA

November 2 – KeyBank Center – Buffalo, NY

November 7 – Target Center – Minneapolis, MN

November 8 – Fiserv Forum – Milwaukee, WI

November 9 – Van Andel Arena – Grand Rapids, MI

November 14 – T-Mobile Center – Kansas City, MO

November 15 – Denny Sanford PREMIER Center – Sioux Falls, SD

November 16 – Vibrant Arena at The MARK – Moline, IL

November 21 – Moody Center – Austin, TX

November 22 – Dickies Arena – Fort Worth, TX

November 23 – BOK Center – Tulsa, OK

December 11 – Mississippi Coast Coliseum – Biloxi, MS

December 12 – Gas South Arena – Duluth, GA

December 13 – Bridgestone Arena – Nashville, TN