Amazon Music Returns As The Streaming Partner For Stagecoach 2024

INDIO, California (CelebrityAccess) — Concert and festival promoter Goldenvoice announced that Amazon Music will return this year as the exclusive streamer for 2024 edition of the Stagecoach Festival.
Set for April 26-28 in Indio, CA, the festival focuses on country music with a lineup that includes Eric Church, Jelly Roll, Elle King, Post Malone, Willie Nelson & Family, HARDY, and Bailey Zimmerman.
Along with music, the Stagecoach livestream from Amazon Music will also feature interviews with Country Heat Weekly hosts Kelly Sutton and Amber Anderson, as well as country music personality Graham Bunn.
The livestream will also feature exclusive backstage access and previews of upcoming performances throughout the weekend.
Additionally, fans can purchase merchandise from a wide selection of artists performing at Stagecoach and listen to the Official Stagecoach playlist at Amazon.com/stagecoach.
The full STAGECOACH 2024 lineup is as follows:
Ashley Cooke
Asleep at the Wheel
Bailey Zimmerman
Ben Burgess
Brittney Spencer
Carin León
Casey Barnes
Charles Wesley Godwin
Charley Crockett
Clint Black
Diplo
Drayton Farley
Dwight Yoakam
Dylan Schneider
Elle King
Eric Church
ERNEST
Hailey Whitters
HARDY
Jelly Roll
Josh Abbott Band
Josh Ross
Kassi Valazza
Katie Pruitt
Kylie Morgan
Lauren Watkins
Leon Bridges
Lola Kirke
Luke Grimes
Maddie & Tae
Megan Moroney
Miko Marks
Miranda Lambert
Morgan Wallen
Nate Smith
Nickelback
Pam Tillis
Paul Cauthen
Post Malone (performing a special set of country covers)
Sam Barber
Shane Smith & The Saints
Stephen Wilson Jr.
Tanner Adell
Tenille Townes
The Beach Boys
The War and Treaty
Trampled by Turtles
Vincent Neil Emerson
Willie Jones
Willie Nelson & Family
Wiz Khalifa
Wyatt Flores
Zach Top