Amazon Music Returns As The Streaming Partner For Stagecoach 2024

INDIO, California (CelebrityAccess) — Concert and festival promoter Goldenvoice announced that Amazon Music will return this year as the exclusive streamer for 2024 edition of the Stagecoach Festival.

Set for April 26-28 in Indio, CA, the festival focuses on country music with a lineup that includes Eric Church, Jelly Roll, Elle King, Post Malone, Willie Nelson & Family, HARDY, and Bailey Zimmerman.

Along with music, the Stagecoach livestream from Amazon Music will also feature interviews with Country Heat Weekly hosts Kelly Sutton and Amber Anderson, as well as country music personality Graham Bunn.

The livestream will also feature exclusive backstage access and previews of upcoming performances throughout the weekend.

Additionally, fans can purchase merchandise from a wide selection of artists performing at Stagecoach and listen to the Official Stagecoach playlist at Amazon.com/stagecoach.

The full STAGECOACH 2024 lineup is as follows:

Ashley Cooke

Asleep at the Wheel

Bailey Zimmerman

Ben Burgess

Brittney Spencer

Carin León

Casey Barnes

Charles Wesley Godwin

Charley Crockett

Clint Black

Diplo

Drayton Farley

Dwight Yoakam

Dylan Schneider

Elle King

Eric Church

ERNEST

Hailey Whitters

HARDY

Jelly Roll

Josh Abbott Band

Josh Ross

Kassi Valazza

Katie Pruitt

Kylie Morgan

Lauren Watkins

Leon Bridges

Lola Kirke

Luke Grimes

Maddie & Tae

Megan Moroney

Miko Marks

Miranda Lambert

Morgan Wallen

Nate Smith

Nickelback

Pam Tillis

Paul Cauthen

Post Malone (performing a special set of country covers)

Sam Barber

Shane Smith & The Saints

Stephen Wilson Jr.

Tanner Adell

Tenille Townes

The Beach Boys

The War and Treaty

Trampled by Turtles

Vincent Neil Emerson

Willie Jones

Willie Nelson & Family

Wiz Khalifa

Wyatt Flores

Zach Top