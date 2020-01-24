Universal’s Sir Lucian Grainge Honored With A Star On The Hollywood Walk Of Fame

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — On Thursday night, British label executive Sir Lucian Grainge was honored with a star on Hollywood’s Walk of Fame.

Grainge, who helms Universal Music Group, was inducted into the Walk by Lionel Ritchie and Shawn Mendes, in a ceremony attended by a constellation of music industry royalty such as Justin Bieber, Lewis Capaldi, Sam Smith, Beck, Hailee Steinfeld, Gregory Porter, Scooter Braun & Haim Saban, as well as Grainge’s family, wife Lady Caroline Grainge and children Alice, Betsy and Elliot.

Grainge’s star is situated outside of the iconic Capitol Records tower near the stars for The Beatles and Roy Orbison.

The honor was one in a series of industry accolades Grainge received this week. He was also named as Billboard Magazine’s first ‘Executive of the Decade’ in their annual Power 100 issue.

Grainge, who helped to revive Universal Music Group and turn it into a modern label powerhouse, has worked with and signed a who’s who of modern music, including ABBA, Lady Gaga, Elton John, Jay Z, Queen, Rihanna, The Rolling Stones, Sam Smith, Taylor Swift, U2 and Amy Winehouse, among many others. He also led UMG’s 2011 acquisition of the remains of British record label group EMI, including Capitol Records.

Sir Lucian lives in Los Angeles with his wife and children and he serves on the boards of Lionsgate and Northeastern University in Boston, Massachusetts.