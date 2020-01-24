The Life Of Late Muffs Frontwoman Kim Shattuck Will be Honored With A Benefit Concert In Los Angeles In March

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Numerous former bandmates and colleagues have signed on to perform at a special ALS Benefit Concert celebrating the life of the late Muffs frontwoman Kim Shattuck.

The concert, which is set for the El Rey Theatre in Los Angeles on March 15th, will include performances by Redd Kross, Vicki Peterson, Kathy Valentine, Rob Zabrecky, Veruca Salt, That Dog (and friends), The Pandoras, Kay Hanley, and honeychain, along with a debut performance by newly-formed all-female punk supergroup The Coolies.

The Coolies included Shattuck as well as s Melanie Vammen (The Pandoras and formerly The Muffs) and Palmyra Delran (solo artist and The Friggs guitarist) and the band will perform live for the first time at the benefit. The band’s debut benefit EP, which contains some of Shattucks’ final recordings, was released last year.

Tickets for the benefit concert went on sale on Friday and all proceeds will be donated to The ALS Association Golden West Chapter, whose mission is to discover treatments and a cure for ALS, as well as to provide support for people suffering from the malady.

Shattuck passed away from complications of ALS in October after never publicly disclosing that she was battling the disease.