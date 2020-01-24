Oxynade
SecuTix Acquires Belgian White Label Ticketer Oxynade

Ian CourtneyPosted on by Ian Courtney  Contact Me
ZURICH, Switzerland (CelebrityAccess) — Swiss ticketing service SecuTix announced the acquisition of Oxynade, a Belgium based provider of SaaS ticketing software.

Will be integrated into SecuTix’s existing platform and service offerings, the company says.

Oxynade, which was founded in 2009, developed NextGen Ticketing Technology, a white-label, API-based platform designed to cater to smaller and medium-sized ticketing businesses.

Since launch, Oxynade operated in 13 countries and serves a wide variety of customers, including ticketing agencies, arenas, theaters, sports events, and festivals.

“I am delighted to welcome Oxynade to SecuTix’s portfolio. The combination of SecuTix 360° and the Oxynade eTaaS product provides a compelling and innovative set of solutions to smaller and mid-size clients across multiple verticals. It also expands our existing geographical footprint to serve our northern European clients better,” said SecuTix CEO Frédéric Longatte.

