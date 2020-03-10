The ASCAP Experience Joins The List Of Coronavirus Cancellations

LOS ANGELES (Hypebot) — The 2020 ASCAP Experience conference, formerly known as the ASCAP “I Create Music” Expo, scheduled for April 1 – 3 in Los Angeles has been canceled over COVID-19 concerns.

“For the past 15 years, ASCAP’s annual conference has brought together music creators from all over the world to network, collaborate and learn,” the PRO said in a statement. “Out of consideration for the health and safety of our members and all other participants, and due to rising concerns about the spread of COVID-19 (coronavirus), the determination has been made to cancel the 2020 ASCAP Experience.”

“We are exploring other ways of gathering our music creator community, whether in person or virtually, at a later date and hope to share more on that soon.”

All registered attendees will be eligible for a full registration refund.