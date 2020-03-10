Coachella And Stagecoach Officially Postponed

INDIO, California (CelebrityAccess) — On Tuesday, Goldenvoice, the promoter behind the Coachella and Stagecoach music festivals confirmed rumors that had been circulating for days and announced that both of the events have been postponed.

In a statement, Goldenvoice said: “At the direction of the County of Riverside and local health authorities, we must sadly confirm the rescheduling of Coachella and Stagecoach due to COVID-19 concerns. While this decision comes at a time of universal uncertainty, we take the safety and health of our guests, staff and community very seriously. We urge everyone to follow the guidelines and protocols put forth by public health officials.”

Coachella was scheduled to take place across two weekends in April, is now slated to take place on October 9, 10 and 11 and October 16, 17 and 18, 2020 with a lineup that included the newly reformed Rage Against The Machine, Travis Scott, and Frank Ocean.

The country music-focused Stagecoach, which was set to start a week after Coachella wrapped, will now take place on October 23, 24 and 25, 2020.

Goldenvoice said that all tickets will be honored at the rescheduled festivals, but unlike Ultra Music, which was also canceled last week due to COVID-19, are offering refunds.