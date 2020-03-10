ICM Partners Acquires Primary Talent

LONDON (CelebrityAccess) — On Tuesday, ICM Partners announced the acquisition of Primary Talent, one of the leading independent music agencies in Europe and the UK.

Following the acquisition, Primary Talent International will continue to operate under its own brand and will remain in their present headquarters in London.

The existing Primary Board will continue to run the agency, with oversight from ICM Partners co-head of music Rob Prinz.

According to ICM, the acquisition will greatly enhance ICM Partners’ footprint in the international touring industry while bringing the benefits of a major agency to Primary’s existing clients.

With a roster that includes more than 900 music clients, Primary Talent represents a diverse array of artists that includes Daft Punk, Patti Smith, Noel Gallagher, Dropkick Murpheys, and The 1975 among numerous others.

“Primary has long been one of the premier independent music agencies in London, if not the world, that I’ve always admired. After years of trying to find ways to work together, I’m very excited to now have that opportunity. We think this is a great fit for all parties and look forward to begin exploring ways to expand our business together on behalf of our clients,” said ICM Partners Rob Prinz.

“We love the incredible artists we represent and the agency we have built with our client’s needs foremost in all we do. It is in that spirit that we have joined forces with ICM Partners. We have a shared client-first philosophy that passionately represents fresh new voices we enthusiastically develop all the way to arena and stadium acts. We will continue to see Primary prosper and grow, now with additional opportunity to offer our clients the scope and resources of a major agency if they choose to take advantage of it,” added Primary Talent’s Matt Bates.

Financial terms were not disclosed.