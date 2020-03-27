AEG’s All Points East Joins The COVID-19 Casualty List

LONDON (CelebrityAccess) — AEG Presents announced that the All Points East 2020 in the UK has been canceled due to “escalating developments in the COVID 19 pandemic.”

“The decision [to cancel] was made following a constant review of recent Government actions and statements, and after further consultation with key partners and agencies it is clear that we are unable to guarantee the safety and wellbeing of those working at and attending the event,” a statement from the All Points East team said.

“Alongside the now enforced period of social isolation, the Government has stated that emergency services will not be able to support major events. Furthermore, the projected strain that is being placed on the NHS will push this institution and its staff to levels never seen before. It is therefore inconceivable for us to add any distraction to these organisations. We are fortunate to work alongside the emergency services at our events and want to take this opportunity to express our company’s heartfelt gratitude and admiration for all their professionalism and dedication in tackling this crisis,” the statement added.

2020 would have been the third year for the festival, which was scheduled to take place at London’s Victoria Park across two weekends from May 22nd to May 23rd with a lineup that included Kraftwerk, Tame Impala, Massive Attack, and The Kooks among others.

AEG Presents said that the event will return in 2021 and offered refunds to ticketholders, with information about the refund process to be announced by the ticket agent.