Encore Live & Garth Brooks Team Up For Charity Auction To Support MusiCares COVID-19 Emergency Fund

(CelebrityAccess) — Country music icon Garth Brooks is teaming up with Encore Live to host the MusicMatters Auction which is intended to support the Recording Academy’s MusiCares and their COVID-19 Relief Fund.

MusicMatters is a philanthropic initiative launched by Encore Live, the Fort Worth-based experiential marketing, and event production company as a way to support the music community in its time of need.

Net proceeds from this auction will go directly to support MusiCares, most notably their COVID-19 Relief Fund which has been set up to help music people in every capacity of the industry who are most in need.

MusiCares will distribute grants of up to $1000 to qualified recipients to help with basic life needs such as (rent or mortgage) and help compensate for lost work due to coronavirus-related cancellations.

The online auction includes signed memorabilia such as signed guitars, and experiences with artists such as Miranda Lambert, ZZ Top, Lady Antebellum, Bon Jovi, Van Morrison, and Kacey Musgraves among others.

If you would like to bid or donate to the cause, check them out here.