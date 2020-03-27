City Winery Announces A New Concert Series Featuring Arrested Development, Keke Wyatt, Jane Lynch, And Eddie From Ohio

(CelebrityAccess) — City Winery, the concert venue, winery and restaurant chain announced a brand new concert series for later this year, their first new shows since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The concert series, called “Open To The Future” kicks off in Early Autumn with scheduled performances by Arrested Development, Keke Wyatt, Jane Lynch, Eddie from Ohio, and more.

The concert series was developed in response to feedback from City Winery’s guests, performers, and staff, who shared the common message that they are looking forward to a future when this nightmare is behind us, to indulging again with live music, food, wine, and friends.

“After thoughtful consideration, City Winery came to the conclusion that the best way we know to help our communities and build hope for the future is to do what we do best: put on a show,” said City Winery Founder & CEO Michael Dorf.

“We hope that you can help us realize this vision by buying tickets to these shows now. Musicians, venues, and restaurants need your help. City Winery needs your help. The show will go on, because we are in this together.”

Tickets go on sale on Friday at 3pm local time at www.citywinery.com. A portion of the proceeds will go to City Winery’s Employee Relief Fund.