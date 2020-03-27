Rogers Waters North American Tour Postponed For At Least A Year

(CelebrityAccess) — AEG Presents/Concerts West announced the postponement of Roger Waters upcoming tour of North America due to the ongoing global coronavirus pandemic.

“The bad news is: I’ve had to postpone my tour until next year. Bummer, but if it saves one life, it’s worth it,” Waters said.

“The good news is a federal Judge in Washington DC ruled on March 25, 2020, that Trump’s Dakota Access Pipeline Executive order was ILLEGAL and demands an E.I.S (Environmental Impact Statement). This is a huge victory for the STANDING ROCK SIOUX TRIBES,” he added.

The tour was scheduled to kick off on July 8th at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh with dates scheduled through early October when the tour wrapped at American Airlines Arena in Dallas.

AEG did not immediately offer refunds, but noted that ticketholders should “hold onto their original tickets and await further information.”