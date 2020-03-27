Isle Of Wight, Download Among The Live Nation UK Festival Cancellations

(CelebrityAccess) — Live Nation has announced the cancellation of some of their biggest festivals in the United Kingdom for 2020, including the Isle of Wight, and Download, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Organizers for The Isle of Wight, which was to take place from June 11-14, said: “We’ve been closely monitoring this unprecedented situation and it’s become clear that it just isn’t possible for the 2020 festival to go ahead. This decision hasn’t been taken lightly and we’re beyond disappointed, we extend our heartfelt apologies to all of you – we really did try to make this work.”

Download, which was scheduled for Donington Park from June 12-14, had a similar tale of woe, with organizers writing: “We’ve been closely monitoring this unprecedented situation and it’s become clear that it just isn’t possible for the 2020 festival to go ahead. This decision hasn’t been taken lightly and we’re beyond disappointed, we extend our heartfelt apologies to all of you – we really did try to make this work.”

Live Nation’s festival subsidiary Mama Festivals, also has been forced to cancel several events, including the Lovebox Festival, which was set for June 12-14; and the 15th anniversary of the Great Escape Festival, which was originally planned for May 13 – 16.

Both Lovebox and the Great Escape have pledged to return in 2021, with Lovebox announced for June 11-13, 2021, and The Great Escape’s 15th anniversary belated scheduled for May 12-15, 2021.

Other Live Nation festivals, including the paired Leeds and Reading festivals, are still on the books for August.

In all cases, fans have been offered a chance to exchange their ticket for a pass for the 2021 edition of the festival, or a refund.