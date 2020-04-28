Amoeba Music’s Los Angeles Location Won’t Reopen Before A Planned Move

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Independent California retailer Amoeba Music announced that it the closure of its Los Angeles location will be permanent ahead of a previously announced move to a new location.

“The massive impact from the COVID-19 pandemic has forced the closure of our iconic Hollywood location at 6400 Sunset Blvd. With no reasonably foreseeable opportunity to re-open in our current location, we are instead focusing on hopefully opening in the fall in our previously announced new home at 6200 Hollywood Blvd. This situation has been forced on all of us, and we feel this decision is the most responsible and practical one,” a statement from Amoeba Music said.

“This is heartbreaking for us. We never envisioned not being able to give the store the send-off it deserves, to give you all a chance to say goodbye. We had so many events planned to celebrate our history at 6400 Sunset! But we are facing too many mitigating circumstances that simply won’t allow for it,” the statement added.

Amoeba had previously announced plans to move their Los Angeles location, which is currently located 6400 Sunset Blvd. to a new location at 6200 Hollywood Blvd. in the Fall. Amoeba has occupied their current Los Angeles digs, which is the largest of their three retail outlets, since 2001.

Last week, Amoeba launched a GoFundMe campaign to help the record store chain and its staff survive the COVID-19 pandemic. To date, the campaign has raised more than $200,000 from supporters.

“Thank you all for your incredible support and patronage. We have the best customers in the world, as evidenced by the tremendous outpouring of support for our GoFundMe. Your generosity is going to help cover health care for our employees at all three stores, and generally help Amoeba continue while we all must remain closed,” Amoeba said.