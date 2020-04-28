Major Film Festivals Around The World To Provide Curated Content For YouTube’s Online Film Fest

SAN FRANCISCO (CelebrityAccess) — Film Festivals around the world, including notables such as Cannes, Sundance, and Tribeca, are teaming up with Google’s YouTube video streaming platform to stage a virtual film festival.

The fest, called “We Are One: A Global Film Festival,” will run on YouTube for 10 days and will be entirely free to view.

The YouTube festival will feature curated content from 20 film festivals from around the world, including The BFI London, Cannes, The New York Film Festival, Tribeca, Sundance, and the Toronto Film Festival.

However, according to the Associated Press, the online festival is unlikely to include major feature films that were scheduled to be released at the now-canceled Cannes Film Fest, or at others events, which, for now at least, are still scheduled to take place, such as the Toronto Film Festival in September.

Programming for “We Are One” will instead include less prominent movies, short films, documentaries, interviews, and comedy.

The festival will benefit the World Health Organization (WHO) and local relief organizations. Viewers will also be encouraged to donate to COVID-19 relief as well.