BTS’ Entire “Map Of The Soul” Tour Postponed Due To COVID-19

SEOUL, South Korea (CelebrityAccess) — South Korea’s Big Hit Entertainment announced it has pulled the plug on all of K-pop icons BTS’s upcoming Map Of The Soul concert tour.

“The decision has been made to completely reschedule the “Map of the Soul” tour, originally scheduled to begin in April 2020,” a statement from Big Hit said.

“This tour involves the participation of staff and crew from around the world as well as global logistics systems. While there are certain countries, regions, and cities where conditions have improved, including Korea, it is difficult to make the decision to begin the tour based on these recent developments. Due to the nature of BTS concerts involving travel by thousands of international fans no matter where the performances are held, it is also difficult to resume the tour with the current strict restrictions on cross-border movement still in place. Moreover, it is impossible at this time to predict when the first performance marking the start of the tour will be able to begin,” the statement continued.

According to Big Hit, the tour will be rescheduled and they asked for the “generous understanding” of fans due to the circumstances and did not provide any information about refunds for tickets purchased for the tur.

The company had previously postponed several concerts planned for the South Korean capital of Seoul in February and a North American tour segment which was scheduled for April. Additional segments were planned for Europe and Japan in the summer with the tour originally scheduled to wrap in September.