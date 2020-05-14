Downtown Music Publishing Acquires The 1975’s Publisher, Good Soldier Songs Ltd.

LONDON (CelebrityAccess) — Downtown Music Publishing has acquired independent London-based music publisher Good Soldier Songs Ltd., home of the indie rock music, including the publishing catalogue of The 1975.

In all, the transaction includes rights to more than 350 works, including The 1975’s self-titled 2013 debut, their 2016 U.S. and U.K. number one album “I Like It When You Sleep”, for “You Are So Beautiful yet So Unaware of It”, and 2018’s “A Brief Inquiry into Online Relationships”, as well as their forthcoming album “Notes on A Conditional Form” which is due in May.

The deal also covers rights to music by Billy Lockett, Colouring, Dr Vades, Fickle Friends, The Him, The Hunna, K.I.D, Nothing But Thieves, Liam Prior, Raheem Bakaré, Tobtok, and Biffy Clyro, including the band’s soon-to-be-released “A Celebration of Endings”.

“With an ethos not unlike Downtown’s, Christian has built an incredible, diverse roster at Good Soldier Songs and we’re ecstatic to add its music to our catalog,” said Roberto Neri, Executive Vice President and Head of European Business Development for Downtown Music Holdings — parent company of Downtown Music Publishing. “We’re also excited for The 1975’s highly-anticipated new album and are thrilled to work with the band and their manager, Jamie Oborne.”

“Downtown is one of the most thoughtful publishers in the business, with an exceptional, well-curated roster and catalog,” added Good Soldier Songs’ previous owner Christian Tattersfield of the acquisition. “I couldn’t think of a more fitting new home for our writers and their music, and am happy they’re in good hands.”

Tattersfield, who formerly served as CEO of Warner Music UK, launched Good Soldier Songs in 2003. The publisher had the prescience to sign The 1975 in 2012, ahead of the release of their breakout first album.