APAP Names Lisa Richards Toney As Their Next President & CEO

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) — The Association of Performing Arts Professionals announced the appointment of veteran performing arts executive Lisa Richards Toney as the organization’s next President and CEO.

In her new role at APAP, Toney will work with the APAP board of directors and staff to address both the strategic vision of the organization and the immediate and emerging needs of the performing arts field in response to the COVID-19 crisis.

Toney brings more than 20 years of experience in the performing arts world to her new role and she previously served as the first Executive Director of the Debbie Allen Dance Academy and as Director, Literature to Life, for The American Place Theatre where she presented performances at the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts and The Library of Congress.

Richards Toney currently serves as the Strategic Planning Chair of the Mosaic Theatre Company of DC, co-chair of the Jack and Jill DC Chapter Jumoke Black History Festival, and a booking and producing consultant for cellist Okorie “OkCello” Johnson.

Her past experience also roles as a consultantfor the Reel to Reel Filmmaker’s Project for the Prince George’s County Arts Council, and, earlier in her career, she supported Moving Forward Dance Company/Dana Tai Soon Burgess with tour management strategic planning.

Toney will succeed Mario Garcia Durham, who steps down from his leadership role at APAP on June 30, 2020.

“In November 2019, when we announced Mario’s departure from APAP, we envisioned new leadership that would help set the direction for APAP’s future. The COVID-19 crisis gave us an added urgency to identify leadership that can manage us through and out of crisis, as well as help guide us forward. Lisa’s combination of strengths and her hands-on experience in many realms of the performing arts field give the board confidence that she is the right voice for APAP at this time,” said APAP’s board chair Karen Fischer.