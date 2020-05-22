CAA Signs Environmental Activist, Entrepreneur, And Social Media Personality Lauren Singer

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Creative Artists Agency announced the signing of environmental activist, blogger, and entrepreneur Lauren Singer.

The team at CAA will represent singer in a range of areas, including Books, Publishing, Rights, Podcasts, TV, Speaker Services, Brand Funded Content, Online and Digital Content, and Commercial Endorsements.

Singer, who was featured in this year’s Forbes “30 under 30” list, is the founder of Package Free, first came to public awareness through her blog “Trash is for Tossers” which focuses on a zero-waste lifestyle.

The blog went viral when Singer was able to pack 8 years of her packaging waste into a 16oz mason jar.

She’s also launched Package Free, an e-commerce site dedicated to zero waste, reusable products and she’s collaborated with brands such as Formula E, Bumble, Absolut, Evian, and Airbnb, among others.