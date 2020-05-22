Serbia’s Prime Minister Requests That Organizers Bring The Exit Festival To Life For 2020

NOVI SAD, Serbia (CelebrityAccess) — Serbia’s Prime Minister has called on organizers of the Exit Fest to stage a live event for 2020.

“We recommend that organizers move the festival to August because we expect that the situation (with pandemic) in the whole of Europe will be totally under control by then,” Prime Minister Ana Brnabic said in a press conference.

Exit, which typically takes place in July, features 40 stages of music and attracts more than 50,000 fans a day to the 18th century Petrovaradin Fortress in Novi Sad across the three-day festival.

While it is unlikely to return in that form this year, organizers seem hopeful that they will be able to stage a live event this summer.

“Festival in its full format with 55.000 per day and 40 stages will probably not return until 2021, but we are delighted to hear that health situation is improving and that we’ll be able to mark 20th anniversary of EXIT this summer with meaningful and safe event”, said EXIT’s founder Dušan Kovačević.

“The Health and safety of the audience and everyone involved at the festival is our top priority. We will work closely with Health officials in order to take all precautionary measures and make festival in August as safe as possible. Between fear and optimism we always choose later and we’re thrilled that we will have opportunity to be together with our fans and favorite artists this summer”, Kovačević added.

The lineup announced for 2020 includes DJ Snake, David Guetta, Fatboy Slim, Tyga, James Arthur, Sepultura, Marky Ramone, Agnostic Front, and Moscow Death Bridge among numerous others. At time of publication, it is unclear how many of those acts will be able to perform.