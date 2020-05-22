Hannah Schwartz, Greg Jakubik Promoted To Senior Account Execs At Shore Fire Media

BROOKLYN, NY (CelebrityAccess) – Public relations firm Shore Fire Media, announced the promotion of Greg Jakubik and Hannah Schwartz to Senior Account Executives.

Both Jakubik and Schwartz joined Shore Fire’s team at the company’s Brooklyn offices and had previously served as account execs at the PR firm.

Jakubik, who orginally hails from Chicago, is a graduate of NYU’s Clive Davis Institute of Recorded Music. While at Shore Fire, Jakubik has overseen campaigns for Bon Iver, Margo Price, Huey Lewis, PJ Morton, Jacob Collier, Joan Shelley, Switched on Pop, and Drexel University among others.

“Greg started at Shore Fire as an intern and we saw immense promise in him from the jump,” says Shore Fire Senior Vice President Matt Hanks. “Since joining the staff full-time he has emerged as an original thinker with incredible instincts, sky-high standards and a tireless work ethic.”

Schwartz, who is from nearby Ocean Township, New Jersey, graduated rom the University of Pennsylvania where she majored in European History. During her tenure at Shore Fire, she has worked on campaigns for Elvis Costello, Evanescence, Comedy Dynamics, Royalty Exchange, Qobuz, Bess Kalb, Rockabye Baby, Atomic Entertainment and more.

“From the day she started right out of college, Hannah has has been driven to succeed, to grow and to deliver for her roster,” says Shore Fire Senior Vice President Mark Satlof. “She has quickly become a leader who excels in multiple areas and genres of entertainment PR — always with smarts, tenacity and a laser focus on results.”