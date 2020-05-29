MIDEM Announces The Full Program For Its Free Digital Edition

PARIS, France (CelebrityAccess) — Music festival and conference MIDEM announced the full slate for their first-ever digital edition, which is scheduled to run from June 2-5.

Newly-announced keynotes for the Midem Digital Edition include YouTube’s Tuma Basa, Believe Digital’s Denis Ladegaillerie, Capitol Records’ Amber Grimes, rappers T.I. and D-Nice, and K-pop superstar Ailee.

In keeping with tradition, panels at Midem Digital Edition will cover a wide range of topics from streaming to sync, international markets and discussions around the coronvirus pandemic and how it is shaping the entertainment industry.

Midem Digital Edition is also creating a space for digital networking with a dedicated networking tool and daily ‘Meet The Speakers’ sessions, allowing attendees to engage with one another.

“We were determined to bring Midem and the spirit of the French Riviera to our first Digital Edition. Our dedicated team has completely engaged in offering an impressive lineup of artists and executives who’ve joined us in this adventure. Midem Digital Edition will be the one destination to bring the global music community together in spite of these troubled times. Hosting all the high-level conversations that will help shape the future of our industry, the event will unite our community in solidarity and bring some positivity and optimism to our current climate.”

Registration is open now and participants can register for free here on the Midem Digital Edition website.

Here are some of the highlights of the Midem Digital Edition Program

KEYNOTES

• Global Hip-Hop Icons in Conversation: T.I. & Nasty C

• A conversation with Akon

• Business (Un)Usual with D-Nice and SoundExchange President and CEO Michael Huppe

• Youtube’s Tuma Basa & Thabiso Khati share their vision on the African Hip-hop globalisation phenomenon

• Shaping the Future of the Music industry: Believe CEO Denis Ladegaillerie

• Breaking in the USA: Behind the Scenes with K-Pop Superstar Ailee

• The New Normal: Willard Adhriz (Kobalt)

• Artists Voices in Francophone Africa: A’salfo x Fally Ipupa x Youssou N’Dour

• Amber Grimes (Capitol/UMG) & Nicole Wyskoarko (Interscope/UMG) in conversation on Leadership in Music & Diversity

• Pepsi’s Ellen Healy will talk on the brand’s history and legacy in music, sharing insights on recent collaborations made with artists Badshah and Now United.

• Artist & Label Services with Fred Davis (The Raine Group), Justin Kalifowitz (Downtown Music) & Kerry Trainor (SoundCloud)

• Music Supervisors’ Lynn Fainchtein & Jesper Gadeberg on Music Sync for Film/TV & Ad formats

• Kenny Meiselas: Lessons from The Weeknd & Lady Gaga’s attorney

• Global Indie Voices – Merlin: Charlie Lexton, Marie Clausen & Michael Ugwu – In association with IMPALA, WIN, IMPF & Merlin

• Global Indie Voices – RDx & Data: Behind the Scenes of a Cross-industry Collaboration – In association with IMPALA, WIN, IMPF & Merlin

• An exclusive conversation between Warner Music Italy’s Chairman & CEO Marco Alboni and rapper Ghali

• Official Speech: Franck Riester, French Minister of Culture

• Contribution from Jean-Philippe Thiellay, President, Centre National de la Musique

• Music Composers Pinar Toprak & Benjamin Wallfisch on scoring Hollywood movies in 2020 (in association with Variety)

• ICMP: 30 Years of Music Publishing with Ralph Peer II (peermusic) & John Phelan (ICMP)

MASTERCLASSES

• Arabian Prince (+ 1 hour DJ set) – Founding member of NWA, Songwriter, rapper, producer, DJ, technologist Pro Gamer and futurist.

• Ibeyi & Emicida

• Swede (808 Mafia) – US producer who’s worked with hip-hop giants such as DJ Khaled, Lil Wayne and Nas, and Latin stars, from Dalex to Pitbull and Flo Rida.

• Wyclef Jean – Legendary solo artist, producer and founding member of the Fugees, winner of several Grammy Awards.

• Navy Kenzo & DSK On The Beat

SESSIONS

• Global Data Track: . The Impact of Covid-19 on Music: A Search for the New by Nielsen Music/MRC Data . No Lockdowns in Trigger Cities: Whilst the Music Industry has Slowed, the Marketplace

Accelerated by Charmetric . The World’s Leading Artist Management Companies: 2020 by ROSTR . Recovery Economy by MIDiA Research

• Exclusive Workshops for Artists & Labels: . Spotify Workshop – Making the Most out of Spotify (by invitation only) . Believe Workshop – Artists & Labels: How to Leverage your Music during Covid-19

(open to all)