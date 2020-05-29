Rammstein Postpones North America For 2020

(CelebrityAccess) — German heavy metal icons Rammstein have postponed their tour of North America due to the coronavirus.

The tour, which was slated to hit stadiums in the US, including Foxborough, FedExField, Soldier Field, Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum starting in August, with additional dates in Canada and Mexico, is in the process of being rescheduled for 2021.

“Sadly, but in the best interests of everyone’s health and safety, we have to postpone our North America Tour,” the band said in a statement. “We are now working on rescheduling the tour in 2021, so please hold on to your tickets as they will be honored at the rescheduled show dates. We hope to have an update on that shortly and will communicate it once we do.”

It would have been Rammstein’s first return to the U.S. since their 2017 tour.

Rammstein is supporting their latest self-titled studio album, which was released in 2019.

As well, Rammstein frontman Till Lindeman appears to have recovered from a health scare he suffered in March when he was hospitalized with a suspected case of COVID-19. He later tested negative for the virus.

Affected Tour Dates:

8/20 Montreal, QC Parc Jean-Drapeau

8/23 Philadelphia, PA Lincoln Financial Field

8/27 Washington D.C. FedExField

8/30 Minneapolis, MN U.S. Bank Stadium

9/03 Chicago, IL Soldier Field

9/06 Foxborough, MA Gillette Stadium

9/10 East Rutherford, NJ MetLife Stadium

9/16 San Antonio, TX Alamodome

9/19 Los Angeles, CA Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum

9/27 Mexico City, MEX Foro Sol