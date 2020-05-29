Independent UK Promoter Melting Vinyl Asks For Help Amid Coronavirus Shutdown

BRIGHTON, UK Longtime indie concert promoter Melting Vinyl has launched a crowdfunding campaign in a bid to survive the extended shutdown imposed by the coronavirus pandemic.

The crowdfunding appeal, which launched on May 1st and which ends in mere days, is seeking £15,000 to keep the business afloat.

As of yet, they are just over halfway to that modest goal.

While the UK government has passed measures to provide financial support for the self-employed, payments are not expected to arrive until June, leaving Melted Vinyl in the lurch.

“As a small independent business operating on tight margins, we are struggling to meet our outgoings during this prolonged period of live music silence and we are asking for your vital donations to help us through this juncture so we can see you on the other side and celebrate some first-rate live music together.”

According to the company, they have monthly operating expenses of £5000 and have already surrendered the lease on their office space due to the crash crunch.

If you are able to lend a hand, check out their crowdfunder page here.