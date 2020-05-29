Hallwood Media Taps Jake Posner To Lead New York Expansion

NEW YORK, (CelebrityAccess) — Hallwood Media, a new management company launched by former Geffen Records President Neil Jacobson, has hired Jake Posner as the company’s new Senior Vice President.

Posner will bring his current roster, which includes the rock band Arizona, as well as producer PJ Bianco and songwriter Chelsea Balan to Hallwood, and will see the company’s new Gotham office, which will focus on managing producers and songwriters in the market.

Prior to joining Hallwood, Posner was the founder and principle of New York-based management company The Culture Theory, and did a stint at digital marketing company DigitasLBi.

“Jake is one of the most well-liked people in the music business for good reason. I’ve seen his ability to communicate and build relationships throughout the industry and bridge incredible gaps for his artists. I really couldn’t think of a better person to lead Hallwood’s expansion to New York,” said Jacobson.

“The music industry never left New York. Even in my own experience, I’m inspired every single day by the incredible talent that comes out of the Tri-State area. Labels are still very much here, yet so many creatives set their sights towards LA; I certainly don’t blame them for chasing amazing weather and the prominently established creative community out there, but especially as a very proud New Yorker I want to instill and reinforce the notion that New York is just as viable of an option for songwriters, producers and artists alike,” added Posner.

Jacobs, who spent three years atop Geffen Records, announced he was leaving the label in December to launch his own company.