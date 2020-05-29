ABBA’s Björn Ulvaeus Announced As CISAC’s Newest President

(CelebrityAccess) – Björn Ulvaeus has been appointed president of the International Confederation of Societies of Authors and Composers (CISAC).

Ulvaeus, who is a veteran songwriter and the co-founder of ABBA, will serve a three-year term as president of CISAC, having been elected by a virtual meeting of its General Assembly this week. He succeeds Jean-Michel Jarre, who served in the role for seven years.

During his tenure, Ulvaeus will support the confederation’s work to secure stronger rights, more royalties, better systems, and improved conditions for creators across five repertoires – music, audiovisual, visual arts, drama and literature.

Of his presidency, Ulvaeus said: “I have made a great living as a songwriter and an artist, and I have been fortunate enough to have enjoyed a lot of success. Now, as President of CISAC, I am happy to have a different kind of opportunity, to try and help the next generation of creators in their working lives.

“CISAC has a unique international authority, and I believe passionately in its mission to secure better, fairer terms for creators. I am also interested in how the technologies we use can work better, earning creators fairer rewards for their work and more royalties. I am therefore very excited about the opportunities ahead and looking forward to our collaboration.”

CISAC director general Gadi Oron added: “Björn Ulvaeus has moved us, inspired us and lit up our lives with his songs and creations. I am absolutely thrilled that he has decided to take on the role of CISAC president, to support us in our mission to serve creators internationally. Björn has an extraordinary track record – as a creator himself, as a champion for creators’ rights, and as an expert in the systems which ensure creators are fairly paid. These qualities will be invaluable to CISAC’s work and we look forward immensely to collaborating with him.”

CISAC currently represents more than 230 authors’ societies in over 120 countries. Additionally, it supports the efforts of more than four million creators and is responsible for collecting approximately USD$9.4bn of licensing income and royalties worldwide.