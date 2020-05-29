ICM Partners Executive Rick Levy To Exit Agency

(CelebrityAccess) – ICM Partners executive Rick Levy has reportedly stepped down as chief operating officer, however, he will continue to serve as general counsel before transitioning out of the agency toward the end of 2020, according to Variety.



Levy, who has been COO since October, reportedly announced his departure to ICM staff in late January. According to Variety, he is leaving by choice after his role was dissolved earlier this year with duties being split between agency co-presidents Kevin Crotty and Sloan Harris.

During his tenure with ICM, Levy, who joined in 1997, played an integral role in managing the split between ICM and its former private equity partner Rizvi Traverse.

He currently represents ICM in the Association of Talent Agents and will continue to serve on various boards, including that of U.K. agency Primary Talent, which ICM acquired in March.

The agency will be looking to fill Levy’s role as general counsel once he officially makes his exit at the end of the year.