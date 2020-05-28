The Bob Lefsetz Podcast: Sarah Kendzior

The oracle from St. Louis, Sarah Kendzior is the author of the bestselling books “The View From Flyover Country” and “Hiding in Plain Sight.” You can see her in bits and pieces on MSNBC and Seth Meyers, but here we go deep, covering her life story, tales of self-publishing, fear of selling out to the man and her love of metal music. For a fresh and honest take on today’s political landscape, Sarah Kendzior is the one.

