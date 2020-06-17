Yohan Of K-Pop Group TST Dead At 28

SEOUL, South Korea (CelebrityAccess) — Kim Jeong-hwan, who performed as Yohan as part of the Korean pop group TST/Top Secret, has died. He was 28.

The group’s label KST Entertainment, confirmed his passing in a statement:

“We are sad to relay the most unfortunate, sorrowful news. Back on June 16, TST member Yohan left this world. The late Yohan’s family is currently in deep mourning. The family has pleaded that media articles about Yohan’s passing, such as those making speculations about the cause of his death, be refrained out of respect. We express our deepest condolences in light of Yohan’s final parting.”

A cause of death for the young performer was not disclosed.

Kim debuted as a K-pop artist in 2013, first with the group NOM (No Other Man). In 2017, he was one of the founding seven members of TST, who scored hits with their EPs Time’s Up and Wake Up.

Kim is the latest of several k-pop artists to die in recent years, including Goo Hara and Sulli, two girl-group members who committed suicide in 2019 after being subjected to online bullying.

In December, Cha In Ha, a member of Surprise U, died unexpectedly at the age of 27. A cause of death was not disclosed.