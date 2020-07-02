Report: Conan O’Brien To Begin Filming His Late Night Show At An L.A. Comedy Club

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Comedian Conan O’Brien is reportedly preparing to become the first late-night talk show host to take bring his show back out of his home studio in the COVID-19 era.

According to Deadline, O’Brien plans to begin taping his show at the LA comedy club Largo at The Coronet, starting July 6th.

The telecast will conform government and industry health and safety protocols, not include an audience and will be produced with limited cast and crew, Deadline reported.

A majority of the show’s production staff will continue to work from home and most guests will be interviewed via the video conferencing app Zoom.

Like most other late-night talk show hosts, ‘O’Brien has been recording Conan at home with some DIY spirit and an iPhone since the world shut down in March.

“I got started doing improv at the Coronet in 1986 and I’m glad we’ve figured out a way to safely keep that theater going during this lockdown” O’Brien told Deadline.

“We are thrilled that Conan and his great team reached out and offered to help us through these awful times. We have a long history together and look forward to many more great years to come,” added Largo owner Mark Flanagan.

Conan airs Monday through Thursday nights via TBS.