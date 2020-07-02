CTS Eventim
Frank Brandmaier Named Head Of Corporate Communications At CTS Eventim, Thomas Kollner Exits The Company

Ian CourtneyPosted on by Ian Courtney  Contact Me
MUNICH, Germany (CelebrityAccess) — Frank Brandmaier has been tapped to oversee corporate communications at German ticketing and live events company CTS Eventim.

A former business journalist, Brandmaier previously led public relations for the Frankfurt-based mechanical engineering group KION Group, and more recently, served as Senior Manager of Corporate Communications at the international law firm Hogan Lovells.

Brandmaier studied political science, economics and history at the TU Darmstadt as well as public relations at the University of Maryland.

His resume also includes a 6-year stint for the German press agency as office manager for Southeast Asia and the Pacific region in Singapore and then until 2012 as a foreign and business correspondent for dpa in Washington

Brandmaier steps into the role vacated by CTS Eventim’s previous PR head Thomas Kollner, who has exited the company.

