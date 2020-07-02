Elton John To Launch Online Concert Series In Support Of The Elton John AIDS Foundation

LONDON (CelebrityAccess) — Sir Elton John is poised to launch a weekly concert series on his YouTube channel in support of the the Elton John AIDS Foundation’s COVID-19 relief efforts.

The concert series, which will feature archival material from some of the most notable concerts in his long career, will kick off on July 3rd with the premiere of with “Live at Playhouse Theatre, Edinburgh” from 1976.

Recorded as part of the Edinburgh Festival of Popular Music on 17th September 1976, ‘Live at the Playhouse Theatre’ which showcases John at the height of his 1970s popularity, just after he scored his first UK #1 single with ‘Don’t Go Breaking My Heart.’

In the following weeks, a new, two-hour performance will be featured on Elton John’s YouTube Channel every Saturday at 9 AM PT / 12 PM ET for the next six weeks.

“My Foundation’s COVID-19 Emergency Fund helps frontline partners prepare for and respond to the pandemic and its effects on HIV prevention and care for the most marginalized communities,’ says Sir Elton John, ‘We cannot jeopardise HIV testing and care during this time or else the results could be disastrous for the 37.5 million people living with HIV. So, I’m really happy to connect this YouTube Concert series to benefit our Foundation’s urgent COVID response,’ John said in a statement announcing the series.

A preview of the first archival concert