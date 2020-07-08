Los Dells Canceled For 2020 Amid COVID-19

WISCONSIN DELLS, Wis. (CelebrityAccess) — Organizers for the Latin oriented Los Dells festival announced that the event will take a year of for 2020 due to COVID-19.

“Following the direction of government and health officials, and as the situation continues to evolve, we have concluded that we cannot move forward with our even tthis year. We believe this is the best option for the well-being of our fans and the surrounding community as well as the artists and our staff, partners and everyone involved.”

“We are proud to take part in helping to elevate and facilitate Latin music in the United States. We want to celebrate with you and we want to do it responsibly. We are now looking to 2021 for our next opportunity to do so.”

Organizers for the festival had not announced an official date for its 2020 return and the cancellation follows similar moves by other major festivals in the region such as Lollapalooza in Chicago and Milwaukee’s Summerfest.

The festival, which debuted in 2017 with artists such as Bad Bunny and Ximena Sariñana, bills itself as the first major music festival in the midwest.

Other Latin music promoters have focused on events in markets with large Latino communities, such as Miami or Los Angeles.