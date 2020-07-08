Kanye, Eagles, Pearl Jam Among Artists, Labels Who Got Millions In PPP Funds

(Hypebot) — Kanye West, The Eagles, Guns ‘n Roses, Pearl Jam, Green Day and Nickleback are among the major artists and independent labels who received millions from the U.S. Payroll Protection Program designed to save struggling businesses affected by the COVID-19 crisis.

Many artists used the funds to pay technical and support staff out of work after all tours were canceled.

Kanye West Gets Millions

But billionaire Kanye West got between $2 and $5 million in PPP funding for his high-end fashion brand Yeezy to save 106 jobs.

Yeezy is best known for sneakers which retail for $250 and is estimated to have earned about $1.5 billion last year.

The Eagles, Pearl Jam and Disturbed took funds of somewhere between $350,000 and $1 million, according to Rolling Stone. Most of the other artists including Tool, Imagine Dragons and Wilco received between $150,000 and $350,000 each.

PPP loans can become forgivable grants if used to cover the payroll. [LIST BELOW]

Record Labels Get Funding Too

The Grammy Museum and a number of independent labels also received more than $150,000 each in PPP funding including Jack White’s Third Man, Sub Pop, Stones Throw and ABKCO. [LIST BELOW]

The List

Artists who received PPP funds of $150,000 or more include (in no particular order):

Kanye West

The Eagles

Pearl Jam

Disturbed

Green Day

Tool

Nickelback

Imagine Dragons

Weezer

Chainsmokers

Wiz Khalifa

French Montana

Lil Jon

Rascal Flatts

Kip Moore

Jason Isbell

Chris Stapleton

Incubus

Slipknot

My Chemical Romance

Wilco

Cheap Trick

Tim McGraw

Bon Iver’s Justin Vernon

Gary Clark Jr.

Papa Roach

Ryan Tedder

the Head and the Heart

Independent labels that received funding include:

Dreamville

Third Man

Stones Throw Records

Sub Pop

Rostrum

Gotta Groove Records

Reckless Records

ABKCO

The official list of all PPP loans over $150,000 is here.