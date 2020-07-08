Milk & Honey Taps Edo Van Duijn To Lead Amsterdam Expansion

AMSTERDAM, NL (CelebrityAccess) — Milk & Honey has tapped industry veteran Edo Van Duijn to oversee the management and A&R company’s new expansion in Amsterdam.

In his new role at M&H, Edo will sign and develop DJ’s, producers and songwriters for the company. As well, his management roster, including Sunnery James & Ryan Marciano, Bruno Martini, and Cat Dealers will join Milk & Honey.

With more than 2 decades in the industry, Dutch-born Edo van Duijn brings relevant experience in the UK, Europe and South America to his new position.

His past experience includes playing key roles in the careers of Latin American artists Dj Marky, Bruno Martini, Alok and co-producing Festival properties such as Skolbeats, Nokia Trends, Electric Zoo Sao Paulo and more recently Tomorrowland Brasil, which sold more than 180,000 tickets for its 2019 debut.

Over the past decade, Van Duijn oversaw tours by headlining EDM artists such as Armin van Buuren, Hardwell, Afrojack, Steve Angello, Axwell and others.

He’sl also developed partnerships for clients with brands such as Skol, Fusion Energy, Samsung, Redbull and Nike on artist-driven activations and content deals

“It has been great getting to know Edo, he shares the same strong work ethic and value set that Milk & Honey is built upon — he was immediately the right decision. I’ve been coming to Amsterdam for the past 5 years and love the music, the culture and the people. From our first trip, we had been discussing opening an office to further focus on electronic music and the great songwriters and producers not just in the Netherlands but all throughout Europe. Managing Oliver Heldens was our first real entrance into the market, and both Oliver, his local team and the community have been so welcoming, that we were anxious to do more. Amsterdam is an important next step in Milk & Honey’s priority of becoming a global music company, and our UK / European clients will be integrated with our American presence in a way that no other management company can offer,” said Milk & Honey founder and President Lukas Keller.

“I’m very excited to work with Lucas Keller and his formidable team at Milk+Honey. I’ve been a fan of their work for the last few years, so when the opportunity came to join forces I didn’t hesitate. I look forward to being able to further expand the careers of my current clients within the Milk+Honey framework and excited about growing the Amsterdam office over the months ahead with new signings and building our team of managers,” added Van Duijn.